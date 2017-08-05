Orleans and Galvez (Photo: Duke Carter, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Orleans Parish until 6 p.m. and Jefferson Parish until 8 p.m. as a line of heavy storms has moved through the area, causing plenty of street flooding all throughout New Orleans and in parts of St. Bernard Parish.

There were about 3,400 buildings without power in Orleans, much of it concentrated in the Lower Garden District.

The RTA system in New Orleans was at a standstill as buses were grounded and the streetcars could not roll with vehicles stuck on the neutral grounds.



At least one business on Orleans Avenue had more than a foot of water inside.

The warning comes after heavy rain dumped more than two inches of water on some parts of the metro area before 4 p.m.

The Sewerage and Water Board confirmed that all pumps are working to remove the water from the streets.

“Pumps can handle one inch of water in the first hour, and half an inch of water every hour after that,” Lisa Martin with S&WB told Eyewitness News.

At least one lane on the Pontchartrain Expressway was impassable due to high water around 3:30 p.m. That was located just before the Superdome headed toward the west bank. Traffic was slowed as some rain made it nearly impossible to see.

There are other reported areas of street flooding on Broad, Poydras, Orleans Avenue and other areas in the CBD, Mid-City, Treme and in Lakeview

The WWL-TV Weather team reports more than 5 inches of rain in Mid-City and downtown New Orleans, nearly 3 inches in Chalmette, about 3 inches in Metairie.

Saturday’s flooding comes just two weeks after heavy rains stalled over New Orleans causing similar flooding.

