Florida evacuees fly into New Orleans to escape storm
5.6 million people have been asked to evacuate Florida as the monstrous storm barrels towards the sunshine state. Irma has already killed at least 20 people in the Caribbean, leaving thousands more homeless.
WWLTV 10:12 PM. CDT September 08, 2017
