Former Beauregard monument site becoming a place of curiosity

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu says finding a replacement for the monuments is still a work in progress.

In the meantime, the former site of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue has become something of an oddity outside the New Orleans Museum of Art.

It's essentially a pedestal with nothing on it. Yet from people driving to people walking their dogs, residents can't help but take pictures of it.

"It's kind of weird but we'll put something up better," said one driver.

With the monument gone some were nostalgic about how they remembered it.

"Growing up driving past this to go to high school, driving past this as an adult as a mother, dropping off my kids at Cabrini," said Cindy Hollinsworth.

With exposed brick on one side of the base and beautiful City Park as the backdrop, what's left of the Beauregard monument looks a little out of place.

So now that the statue is down, what's the plan to replace it? We asked Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

"Of course we'll announce a process to hopefully do something better there and of course General Lee comes down we'll have another process and they're going to be much prettier nicer and they're going to reflect the true soul of the city," said Landrieu.

Almost anything could be better than what's standing there now.

"You know I hope they replace it with something that represents New Orleans as an international city," said another driver.

What should ultimately replace the behemoth statue that once stood? Mayor Landrieu said it's all going to be up to leaders and the community.

"The city is going to decide how to do that along with the private sector and hopefully everybody will participate," he said.

In the meantime, there's not a lot to look at.

The Mayor has yet to set a timeline for when the monuments will be replaced.

