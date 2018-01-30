Image via Slidell Police Department



SLIDELL – Former interim Slidell Police Chief and veteran officer Eugene “Butch” Howard died on, the Slidell Police Department announced on Tuesday.



Howard served in the U.S. Army before beginning his career with the Slidell Police Department over thirty years ago. During his tenure, he served as chief of operations, SWAT commander, patrol commander, assistant chief of detectives and assistant police chief. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1998.



Information on Howard’s services will be released later this week.



“We ask for your prayers of support for all of Chief Howard’s friends, family, and fellow officers,” the Slidell Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.



