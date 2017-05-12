TANGIPAHOA PARISH – A former mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa who also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns died early Friday morning in a double fatality, State Police said.

Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson, 48, died on Highway 51 just south of the Village of Tangipahoa about 1 a.m. after his motorcycle hit a vehicle. Also killed in the accident was Destiny Alexus Gordon, 20, of Kentwood, whose car Dyson hit.

Dyson was speeding as he rode his 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle north on Highway 51, State Police said, and hit a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was backing out of a parking space, crossing both lanes of the road.

The motorcycle hit Gordon’s driver’s side door, which collapsed into the car, State Police said.

Dyson wore a helmet, and Gordon wore her seatbelt, State Police said. Both died on the scene.

Toxicology tests are pending.

Dyson, who was a college teammate of Brett Favre at the University of Southern Mississippi, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He later played for the Baltimore Ravens.

He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1996 but retired after injuries cut short his football-playing days.

A native of the Village of Tangipahoa, he was elected mayor in 2009 and served one term but lost his bid for re-election.

