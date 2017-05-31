Former OPSB President Bloom announces City Council candidacy

Former Orleans Parish School Board President Seth Bloom is running for City Council District B. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – With City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell seeking the mayor’s office, a handful of candidates are seeking her seat on the council dais.

The latest candidate for District B is former School Board President Seth Bloom, who announced his candidacy in a video released on social media.

Bloom, 39, joins a field that so far includes urban redevelopment specialist Eric Johnson and Timothy Ray, an attorney and political consultant.

City Council District B is made up of a diverse swath of the city that includes parts of Uptown, Mid-City and the Central Business District, the Garden District, Lower Garden District and Central City.

“But we have the same challenges as the rest of the city – crime, education, jobs and infrastructure,” said Bloom, a lawyer who was first elected to the Orleans Parish School Board in 2008 and served until 2016, including two years as president.

Qualifying begins July 12 and ends July 14. The open primary is Oct. 14.

