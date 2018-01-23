Former passenger discusses problems with Carnival Triumph

NEW ORLEANS- "I would just feel sad to be celebrating and having a fun time when someone else had just lost someone in their family," Nancy Peters said.

Peters can't help but think about the missing 44-year-old woman now lost in the water of the Gulf.

"I can't imagine being on there when something like this happens," Peters said.

Officials told Eyewitness News the woman was last seen falling off the ship Sunday evening into the Gulf of Mexico. The ship left from New Orleans and was on its second day of a five-day cruise. Leaders with Carnival say the ship traveled to Cozumel, Mexico and is expected to return to New Orleans Thursday morning.

"I understand Carnival trying to move on with the itinerary to keep other people satisfied. But, you know, it's just, I don't know, it's crazy," Peters said.

This is the second fall this weekend on board a Carnival cruise ship. Friday on the Carnival Elation, a woman was on the 14 th deck when she fell two stories and died.

Two months ago Carnival Triumph ran into technical problems with its propellor. Peters, who was onboard, says she noticed passengers growing agitated and frustrated by the hour.

"The people that had flown into New Orleans and had to leave and get on another flight to get back to work, I mean, Carnival wasn't really accommodating towards all of those people," Peters said.

Peters wonders how the woman could have fallen.



"The railings on the ship are not really low. I could see somebody being really drunk and climbing and falling. I could see someone, like if you lean far enough over..you can obviously topple over and fall. Most of them. You're gonna hit other stuff going down," Peters said.

Despite her own personal experiences and what happened this week, Peters still finds joy in sailing the seas. Her only hope is that issues and accidents like what happened to these two women are avoided in the future.



