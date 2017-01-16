Former Saints team physician Dr. Charles Brown dies

Dr. Charles Brown, the Saints team doctor from 1967-1999. Photo courtesy Peoples Health.

Dr. Charles Brown, a noted physician who was also the team doctor for the New Orleans Saints from the club’s inception through the 1999 season, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 87.



Brown was the Saints' team doctor from 1968 through 1999, earning the title as the longest-serving team physician in the National Football League.



“On behalf of the entire New Orleans Saints organization, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Charles Brown,” the team said in a statement Monday. “He proudly served as the Saints’ team doctor from the inception of the club through the 1999 season and provided impeccable care to the thousands of players that played for the team for over three decades. He had a wonderful manner about him and was the epitome of a true professional and we share in the sadness of his passing.”



In addition to his work with the Saints, Dr. Brown also consulted with the city’s NBA franchise in the 1970s, the New Orleans Jazz. He was also a consulting physician to many athletes, president of the NFL Physician Society and co-writer of the NFL policies on Drugs of Abuse and Alcohol.

Dr. Brown is also internationally recognized for taking a strong stance against tobacco and cigarette smoking and leading efforts to establish smoke-free policies in the area. He was the principal spokesman for a coalition that successfully lobbied the state legislature for a 12-cents-per-pack addition to the tax on cigarettes. Proceeds from that tax underwrite tobacco-related research. Dr. Brown also helped push for passage of a bill banning smoking in businesses and restaurants across the state.

Brown was honored as a Peoples Health Champion in 2015, recognized by the Medicare HMO for his work in the community and his profession, well past the age of retirement. At the time, he joked that he had actually “retired twice.”

In 2014, at the age of 84, Dr. Brown accepted a request from the NFL to help solve the potential problem of prescription drug abuse among players. “Assisted by a team of nationally recognized authorities on substance abuse in sports, Dr. Brown was tasked to identify a potential solution. That’s no easy task,” said Peoples Health in its award citation.

In 2000, Brown was awarded the Jerry “Hawk” Rhea Award for outstanding NFL team physician by the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

(© 2017 WWL)