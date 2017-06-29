Former Tulane President Eamon Kelly dead at 81

Former Tulane Univesity President Eamon Kelly has died at age 81. (Photo: WWL-TV file)

NEW ORLEANS -- Eamon Kelly, who was president of Tulane University for nearly two decades, died Wednesday. He was 81.

Kelly was named president of the Uptown university in 1981.

He weathered headlines after temporarily shutting down the basketball program in the ’80s after a point-shaving scandal.

Then in the 1990s, he was at the helm when the Tulane scholarship scandal came to light.

Kelly is also credited with boosting Tulane’s endowment and its ranking as a research institution.

