Four arrested after fight breaks out in Slidell Walmart

SLIDELL -- A large fight Saturday at a Walmart ended with two people in the hospital and four others behind bars, police said.

The fight began about 1 p.m. after two quarreling families ran into each other in the produce section at the Walmart on Natchez Drive, Slidell police said.

The fight involved more than 10 people, police said, and some of those who were involved in the fight used pepper spray.

Police booked Alexis Neal, 19, of Slidell; Majara Walker, 38, of Slidell; Seanice Warren, 17, of St. Louis, Missouri; and Morgan Walker 22, of Slidell. Each was booked with disturbing the peace by fighting.

“This type of behavior is disgusting and unacceptable. This does not portray the character of the majority of our citizens here in Slidell,” Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a prepared statement. “These women should be ashamed of themselves for doing this in the middle of one of the busiest retail stores in our city. Let this be a clear message that this will not be tolerated.”

