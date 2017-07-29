Four arrested at protest near the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - CORRECTION: The New Orleans Police Department's initial report listed incorrect last names for two of the four people arrested Saturday. The names have been corrected in the story below.

Police say four people were arrested at a protest Saturday in New Orleans near the French Quarter.

According to New Orleans Police, about 75 anti-fascist and 50 anti-Sharia law protestors gathered near Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue Saturday. Three New Orleans residents and an Opelousas resident were arrested for disturbing the peace.





-Perry Stoltz-Holstein, 29, of New Orleans

-Peter Coene, 29, of New Orleans

-Benjamin Bornstein, 28, of New Orleans

-Brody Guillory, 30, of Opelousas

Anyone with additional information about the protest is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Eighth District at 504-658-6080.

