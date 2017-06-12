Four arrested in string of golf cart thefts in Lafourche

LAFOURCHE PARISH – Deputies in Lafourche Parish say they have arrested four people for a string of golf cart thefts in the south Lafourche area earlier this year.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were investigating the thefts when three golf carts were found on the property where Tarkus Pitre, 43, resided. Deputies learned that Pitre purchased the stolen carts for $50 each after two other men, Teddy Adams Jr., 29, and Kennith Kramer, 37, delivered them to the home.

While investigating the case on May 16, deputies received a call that another golf cart was stolen and seen was seen driving on LA 24 in Bourg. Deputies later learned that the suspect abandoned the cart on the side of the road and fled on foot. A person matching the suspect’s description, later identified as Adams, was seen walking along highway and was arrested.

Adams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for illegal possession of stolen things. He was later booked on warrants for felony theft and illegal possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $21,000.

Deputies learned that Kramer was already in jail on separate firearm and drug charges on April 28. He was then booked on additional charges of illegal possession of stolen things. His bond was set at $30,200.

Ordoyn was arrested Monday and booked on two warrants for illegal possession of stolen things. She was released the same day after posting $1,000 bond.

Pitre was arrested Friday and booked on three counts of illegal possession of stolen property. He was released Saturday after posting $7,000 bond.

© 2017 WWL-TV