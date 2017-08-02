Franklinton teen drowns in Livingston Parish creek

PORT VINCENT, La. -- A Washington Parish teenager drowned Tuesday while swimming in a Livingston Parish creek.

The Port Vincent Police Department said Jarrett Varnado, 13, of Franklinton, disappeared in Grays Creek when he disappeared below the surface of the water.

Jarrett was pronounced dead on the scene after rescue teams pulled him from the water.

Police do not suspect foul play in his death.

