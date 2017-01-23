French Quarter bar patrons call closing doors at 3 am outrageous

NEW ORLEANS -- Bar patrons wanted clarity to some of the guidelines officials laid out Monday in the new City Wide Public Safety Improvement Plan.

"You're going to change the entire dynamic and landscape of this city," Trey Monaghan from Molly's at the Market said. Monaghan called Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the state's new plans for bars across the French Quarter outrageous.

"If you walk up and you see Bourbon Street and none of the doors are open on Bourbon Street, what is the appearance of that?" he said.

The city's major announcement Monday afternoon for enhancing public safety included increasing their enforcement of the Alcohol and Beverage Outlet or "ABO" codes.

"We're going to require all ABO's city-wide to install and maintain security cameras that can feed into the new crime camera center," Mayor Landrieu said. "We're also going to ask them to shut their doors and keep patrons inside after three in the morning."

Monaghan said he's not comfortable with officials watching patrons every move, not only in the bar, but also outside on Bourbon Street.

"They're going to watch our security cameras? Whenever they want they can just plug in and watch? If I put a camera in your house would you be cool with that?" Monaghan asked.

Monaghan also believes closing doors only locks out their revenue.

"When our sales go down and you drive millions of dollars in revenue down the drain, because we have to close our doors, it looks like the city is closed," he explained. "The police are hustling people off of Bourbon Street. When that happens, is it going to be okay with (the city) to collect less revenue in taxes?"

City and state officials said Monday their new security measures, which also includes new traffic cameras and new police vehicles are not just focused on the French Quarter, but all parts of the city. Monaghan said that is the city's bigger issue.

"If you went to Algiers Point tonight, they would tell you that the gun problem over there is not going to be solved with any doors of any bars getting closed," Monaghan said.

Officials have not announced when the 3 a.m. rule will begin to be enforced. Before that happens, the proposal will have to be approved by the City Council.

