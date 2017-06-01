Jimmy McBride (Photo: Photo via The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS – Friends of a Loomis armored truck employee slain outside a New Orleans credit union say his death has devastated countless people.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Patti Annelle Patten told the New Orleans Advocate Thursday. “It’s such a loss. It’s so upsetting.”

Patten said Jimmy McBride, the Loomis employee shot and killed outside the Campus Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon, dreamed of joining the New Orleans Police Department. According to The New Orleans Advocate, Patten met McBride and his wife, Erika, when they joined a society Patten founded that celebrated Celtic-Norse Heritage.

Neither law enforcement nor Loomis have released the name of the truck operator that was killed Wednesday.

Investigators say that the employee was servicing drive-through ATMs when more than one person wielding guns approached and demanded money. The attackers and Loomis employees exchanged gunfire and one armored-truck operator was killed.

Thursday, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the killing.

