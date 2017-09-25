Friends, fans share opinions on NFL player protests

Sep 24, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; New Orleans Saints players sit during the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

NEW ORLEANS – There are two things people are not afraid to talk about, and that is sports and politics.

Sunday’s NFL national anthem protests fit under both categories.

From the barbershops to restaurants, people were talking about the protests on the sidelines before Sunday’s football games when 200 players

“You just can't fire someone because he's doing a silent protest, basically,” Invee Burrell, of the Bluenote Barbershop in Treme, said.

Burrell said the protests are not meant to disrespect but shine a light on social injustice.

“There's a bias against people in the black community. They are just trying to make their stance because football players, a lot of them, are from those same communities,” Burrell said.

Mike Wolfe at Melba’s in the St. Roch neighborhood said he does not want to show Saints games in his restaurant if players are going to protest.

“If they want to stay in the locker room or they want to now pledge allegiance and all of that, I don't want to watch them and I've been a Saints fan all my life. I'm 56 years old. I won't watch them again,” Wolfe said.

The protest was a topic of discussion with the lunch crowd at Melba’s. Best friends Joanne Tassin and Debbie Blacksher agree to disagree on the issue.

“I think they have every right to protest. I don't think it's anything offensive, I don’t think they feel it's anything offensive to the military. I think they're just expressing their rights,” Tassin said.

“I feel like it's America. Support your flag. Support your country, no matter who's in office. If we don't stick together, it divides us,” Blacksher said.

“She's has her opinion and I have mine and we go on about being friends,” Tassin said.

