Fundraiser benefits pizza delivery driver's family

NEW ORLEANS -- The crew at the Domino's on General Meyer in Algiers was hard at work Saturday morning making pizzas in honor of their former co-worker, Michael County

County was shot and killed while making a delivery Jan. 23.

"This is really hard, and it seems to continue to happen not just to us but to others, and it's really frustrating," said franchise owner Glenn Mueller.

Mueller said employees were happy to volunteer their time, and the store was prepared to make 1,200 pizzas with 50 percent of the proceeds going to County’s family.

The store held the fundraiser as part of a “Take Back Algiers” event in the strip mall behind the store.

"We need to all get together, take a stand and say no more," Mueller said.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said it's was a perfect example of a public-private partnership that enhances community policing.

“You have community engagement with the person spearheading this, you have Domino’s … and the Police Department here working to solve this and build those relationships. And through that we are able to solve crimes," Harrison said.

Many of those who showed up Saturday didn't know County but felt the pain his death caused his family. Leslie Neale brought her children to show their support.

“I want them to see what everybody does in the community to help out and be a part of it,” Neale said.

Her daughter responded: "Because if you expose kids like us to this at a young age, we start knowing and understanding what's going on around us," Jacklyn Leo said.

That awareness is what law enforcement needs to help find County's killer.

"We have information that we're receiving that's pointing us in a different direction and we're following up on that," Harrison said.

But so far no suspects have been named.

All local Domino’s locations will accept donations for County's family through Jan. 29. Donations can also be made at any local Chase bank.

