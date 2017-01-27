ROUTE | Funeral procession for fallen Westwego officer

Michael Louviere - Westwego police

WESTWEGO, La. – The funeral procession for Ofc. Michael Louviere was announced by officials Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office the route Friday, Jan. 27 is as follows:

-White Dove Baptist Church departure-3600 Manhattan Blvd., proceed north to Lapalco Blvd.

-Turn left (west) onto Lapalco Blvd., proceeding to Barataria Blvd. (LA 45)

-Turn right (north) onto Barataria Blvd., proceeding to the Westbank Expressway (US 90)

-Turn left (west) onto Westbank Expressway-entering the elevated portion proceeding to Avenue H in Westwego

-Turn right (north) onto Avenue H and proceed to 4th St. (LA 18)

-Turn left (west) onto 4th St. passing Westwego Police Headquarters continuing to Louisiana Ave. (LA 18)

-Turn left (south) onto Louisiana Ave. (LA 18) to the Westbank Expressway

-Turn left (east) onto the Westbank Expressway and proceed to Lafayette St. (LA 23)

-Exit the elevated Westbank Expressway turning right (south) onto Lafayette St.

-Continue on Lafayette St./Belle Chasse Hwy. (LA 23) to Whitney Ave.

-Turn left (north) onto Whitney Ave. and proceed to the entrance gate of

-Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery (1225 Whitney Ave.)

JPSO said the departure time for the procession is approximately 2 p.m.

According to the Westwego Police Departments Facebook page, visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church, 3600 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey, with a funeral service immediately following.

Louviere, 26, was shot to death Friday morning, after trying to help an apparent traffic accident, officials said.

He was a husband, father of two, and served in the United States Marine Corps.

ALSO: Suspect of shooting of police officer, pregnant woman died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Westwego Mayor John Shaddinger said even though Louviere had only been on the force for one year, he was "well-liked" by his fellow officers.

MORE: First-year officer, father of two killed trying to help apparent accident

"This is a very tough time for the city of Westwego," Shaddinger said.

Officials added due to the expected length of the motorcade, there could be traffic delays along the route.





(© 2017 WWL)