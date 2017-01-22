Funeral services announced for fallen Westwego officer

Michael Louviere - Westwego police

WESTWEGO, La. – Funeral arrangements were announced Sunday afternoon for Ofc. Michael Louviere.

According to the Westwego Police Departments Facebook page, visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church, 3600 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey, with a funeral service immediately following.

Louviere, 26, was shot to death Friday morning, after trying to help an apparent traffic accident, officials said.

He was a husband, father of two, and served in the United States Marine Corps.

Westwego Mayor John Shaddinger said even though Louviere had only been on the force for one year, he was "well-liked" by his fellow officers.

"This is a very tough time for the city of Westwego," Shaddinger said.





