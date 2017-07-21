Galliano man accused of raping toddler

Eric Matherne

A Galliano man was arrested Thursday on a count of first-degree rape after he was suspected of raping a toddler, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest Eric Matherne, 24, followed an investigation that began when detectives were called to Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Cut Off after the toddler was found to have signs of sexual abuse.

The Sheriff’s Office said Matherne admitted to the rape during questioning. His remained jailed Friday, according to jail records, on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone convicted of first-degree rape involving a victim younger than 13 years old in Louisiana can face the death sentence or life in prison.

