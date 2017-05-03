GiveNOLA day events included an outdoor concert. (Photo: Charles Leche)

Organizers of the GiveNOLA fundraising campaign report a record $4.9 million in donations during their 24-hour giving campaign Tuesday, surpassing goals and breaking records for the annual event.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation, organizer of the GiveNOLA campaign, reports more than 38,000 gifts were made to 717 participating nonprofits, for a total of $4.9 million.

That exceeds the $4 million raised in 2016, which was notable since a computer system crash dogged the online giving effort last year. This year no similar problems were reported.

“Raising nearly $4.9 million for our local nonprofits in a 24-hour period is a testament to the generosity of the people of Southeast Louisiana,” said Andy Kopplin, president & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “We’re honored to be part of such a generous community that supports the causes and nonprofit organizations that make our region great.”



Donations came from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and 27 countries.



Every dollar donated on GiveNOLA Day will be stretched with additional “lagniappe” dollars provided by the Greater New Orleans Foundation and other sponsors. The total amount in the Lagniappe Fund is $280,000. Additionally, awards and prizes totaling $120,000 will be awarded.



The small nonprofits that had the largest number of unique donors, in first through fifth order: Youth Run NOLA, Animal Rescue New Orleans, Dancing Grounds, Friends of City Park, and SpayMart, Inc.



The large nonprofits that had the largest number of unique donors, in first through fifth order: Team Gleason, Louise S. McGehee School, WWNO, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.



The top five small nonprofits raising the largest amount of money, in first through fifth order: Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, PLEASE Foundation, Orleans Public Education Network, Trinity Christian Community, and What You Give Will Grow.



The five large nonprofits raising the most money, in first through fifth order: Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Louise S. McGehee School, Louisiana Children’s Museum, Bridge House / Grace House and Trinity Church.

