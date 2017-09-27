A statewide donation drive to help survivors of Hurricane Maria has been set up by Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Thousands have been left without power or access to basic needs.

The state will begin collecting the following items starting September 27 through Wednesday, October 11:

- Diapers

- Non-perishable formula

- Baby wipes

- Bottles and bottle nipples

- Feminine care products

The state notes that it is important to only donate the items on the list at this time because keeping the statewide drive limited to specific items will make shipping the donations easier and will speed the delivery of the items to the people of Puerto Rico.

The donation drive may continue in the future with additional items if the need calls for it, according to Edwards’ office.

A list of locations and times to drop off the items can be found here.

