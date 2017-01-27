Gov. plan for deficit: Tap rainy day fund; cuts to health and higher ed

Governor John Bel Edwards (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards released a plan to handle the state's projected $314 million budget deficit which includes tapping the state's rainy day fund and some cuts that would include health and higher education.



Edwards unveiled the plan on his web site Friday.

The plan includes: $119.6 million fron the rainy day fund; cuts across 'a broad spectrum of the state budget' that would include health, the legislature, higher ed, the judiciary and statewide elected officials.



The plan does not include raising taxes or cuts to K-12 education.



Edwards said he still wishes to have a special session so that the cuts can be more broad based. He said if that didn't happen that the Department of Health could expect a $123 million cut and higher ed would have to handle a $66 million reduction.

