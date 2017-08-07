Governor Edwards, Mayor Landrieu tour areas affected by flood waters

Mondo in Lakeview hopes to reopen soon after it flooded Saturday. (Photo: Russell Drewry/WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS- The telephone rings as eager customers look for a bite to eat, but Mondo's Restaurant in Lakeview remains closed for the time being.

"We noticed water coming in about 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm on saturday," Owner Susan Spicer said.

The chairs now sit on top of booths as the fans dry out the floors.

"We've never experienced any flooding to this extent," Spicer said.

Spicer is working around the clock, getting her shop back to normal.

"It (the water) came into our office. It was all over the dining room and the bar and one of our storage closets.

The kitchen was not as bad," Spicer said.

While the waters may have drifted away, the clean up and the stress still lingers.

"I've got employees out of work that you know, that can't come to work to pay their bills. We've got to cover pay roll and you know things like that," Spice said.

Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Mitch Landrieu, along with several state and city leaders toured Mondo's Restaurant and the Lakeview neighborhood. They also toured Willie Mae's restaurant and the Treme neighborhood, areas badly hit by this weekend's storm.



"It's tragic, but once again we're seeing a lot of resilient people working hard to clean up and make sure they get their houses and their businesses back in order," Governor Edwards said.

They also toured the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, assessing the damage and speaking with residents who need assistance.

"If we're going to help we're going to do that. And we've been in contact with FEMA region 6 already to make sure that they're tracking what we're doing as well," Governor Edwards said.

Mayor Landrieu says they are working to determine what went wrong.

"We're going to do a full after action report, like we do all of the time, to figure out, to figure out if there was anything we could've done better."

Landrieu also says the city is doing everything to help keep the drainage system functioning.

"I'm just reminding everybody that right now we're going through a $2 billion renovation of our entire sewerage, water and drainage system. And we were able to get that money because we had issues," Mayor Landrieu said.

Spicer and other businesses owners only hope a resolution comes quickly, before the next summer rain heads our way.

"I don't want just a quick, you know, ' This is what happened.' Or 'This is why.' Spicer said. "I think we really need to know what the real reason was and what we need to do be be protected from this kind of thing again."

Spicer says the restaurant plans on taking take out orders Tuesday night.

New Orleans City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday. The Army Corps of Engineers and the Sewerage and Water board will be in attendance.



