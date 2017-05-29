Governor honors fallen military at Slidell cemetery, commits to protecting funding for veterans

SLIDELL- For many attending this Memorial Day service, their presence is due to gratitude.

But for some, being at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell is part of their continued grieving, though that has been made easier by having a special resting place for their military loved ones.

"I don't know what we would have done without it," said Catherine Smith, who's husband, a WWII and Korean War veteran, is buried at the cemetery.

"At the time that he passed, I didn't even know this existed," said the daughter of WWII veteran Alfred Joseph Smith, Jr. "Now that he's here, I'm glad."

"The duty that we have to our veterans here in Louisiana could not be more important," said Governor John Bel Edwards, speaking at the cemetery's ceremony, "That's why we have the four cemeteries that we have."

Edwards, an Army veteran himself, told Monday's crowd that current planned budget cuts for the Veterans Affairs Office, which threatens to close two of the cemeteries, is unacceptable and would not stand on his watch.

"We're going to restore that money and we're going to make sure we're doing right by our veterans, not just in the cemeteries, but all the parish service offices as well," he said.

Veterans Affairs funding appears to be just one notch on the tug-of-war rope still being pulled this session, as lawmakers, and Edwards' administration, work to find middle ground on spending for schools, prisons, medical and mental health services.

But serving those who have served our country remains a top priority for Edwards.

"I believe it's one of the most sacred responsibilities to take care of our veterans, both while they're alive and after they die," he said.

Families, like those with military loved ones buried at the cemeteries, appreciate that support, especially on their hardest days like Memorial Day.

Edwards says a special session will be called if lawmakers don't craft a budget by the end of the session next Thursday.



