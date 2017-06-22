Governor: We're not out of the woods yet with Cindy

The Leeville cemetery was under water Thursday. (Photo: Beau Zimmer / WTSP)

"We're certainly not out of the woods," Edwards said during a press conference at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security headquarters in Baton Rouge.

"The good news is Cindy has been downgraded to a tropical depression," he said, meaning the storm's winds have diminished to 35 mph our less. "It's not been as bad as we had feared."

Edwards said two St. Mary Parish fishermen and their dog were rescued by the sheriff there today after going missing at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, but no other search and rescue operations have been needed so far.

While the storm update was primarily upbeat, Edwards said Louisiana residents should be mindful of its continued path through the state.

"It's a long way from being over," said Edwards, who said the state has issued more than 169,000 sand bags.

Secretary of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson said most storm-related road closures are in southwestern Louisiana.

Motorists can monitor road closures at 511la.org. "It's the central location for road closures," Wilson said.

Wilson said more than 37,000 people have visited the website during the past 24 hours. He said daily website traffic averages 5,000-7,000 per day.

Louisiana meteorologist Don Wheeler told USA Today Network he expects Cindy to exit Louisiana and move into southern Arkansas around midnight.

"We'll continue to see heavy rainfall migrate north during the course of (Thursday)," Wheeler said. "So all of the activity will shift north as Cindy progresses."

"There will be a continuation of flash flood threats for all over Louisiana as well as a tornado threat along and to the right of the storm center, so we have to keep an eye out for that," he said.

