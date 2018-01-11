Close Grab a Juicy Lucy and a Surly, the Saints are going to Minnesota Natalie Shepherd tries some of the local fare in Minnesota as Saints fans arrive to back the Black & Gold. WWLTV 10:26 PM. CST January 11, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A burger stuffed with molten cheese and beer brewed the Minnesota way? Natalie Shepherd shows us how it's done in Vikings Country. Take notes traveling Who Dats!For more of Natalie and Katie Steiner's adventures up north, click here. © 2018 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories Rep. Stokes ready for her 'second chance' after… Jan 11, 2018, 10:18 p.m. Medical professionals say this year's flu is no joke Jan 11, 2018, 10:17 p.m. Police investigating homicide on Flanders Street in Algiers Jan 11, 2018, 9:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs