Grammy winner Irvin Mayfield pleads not guilty to 19 federal charges

Irvin Mayfield

NEW ORLEANS -- Grammy-winning trumpet player and New Orleans "cultural ambassador" Irvin Mayfield pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday to 19 criminal charges that include laundering money from charities he helped run to supplement his own extravagant lifestyle.

Indicted alongside his longtime partner Ronald Markham, Mayfield faces one count each of conspiracy, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, four counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.

Mayfield somehow was able to enter the federal courthouse without cameras spotting him. Markham and his attorney declined to comment as they walked in ahead of the 2 p.m. arraignment.

A federal grand jury accused Mayfield of buying a 24-carat, gold-plated trumpet, spending $23,000 at Saks Fifth Avenue and $2,000 at Harrah's Casino with money illegally taken from three charities he was supposed to help run.

In 2008, Mayfield was appointed president of the New Orleans Public Library Foundation, the donation organization that raised money to supplement the city's historically-underfunded library system.

The indictment alleges Mayfield took money from the NOPLF, transferring it to the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, a non-profit he founded in the spirit of expanding the public's access to jazz.

Mayfield and Markham were each paid six-figure salaries by NOJO and by 2012, with Markham on the board of NOPLF, both men controlled the finances of NOPLF and NOJO.

NOJO also paid tens of thousands to Mayfield's private production company, Mayfield Production, over the years.

During Mayfield's time on the NOPLF board, he successfully tapped $1.1 million in public grants for the foundation to build the New Orleans Jazz Market on O.C. Haley Blvd. in Central City, a community center, performance venue and bar.

The amount of the grants used to build the jazz market exceeded the foundation's contributions to the library system from 2011 to 2014, and Mayfield justified the expense saying the facility would serve as a specialized music library branch.

But the criminal case against Mayfield and Markham centers more around foundation money allegedly funneled into their own pockets and extravagant spending, including $32,330 paid for hotel stays in New York City in 2012 and a $38,924 fee paid to Carnegie Hall so Mayfield could perform.

The indictment also alleges Mayfield used an account for him through Youth Rescue Initiative, another non-profit for which Mayfield was on the board, to launder library funds.

YRI funds were used to purchase Mayfield's 24-carat gold trumpet, also according to the indictment.

Problems with Mayfield and Markham and the library foundation funds were first exposed in a series of investigative reports over the past two-and-a-half years by WWL-TV Investigative Reporter David Hammer.

In a statement issued July 5 2016 in response to the reports, Mayfield said, "I do not believe that I have violated any law."

