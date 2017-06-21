Grand Isle fears further coastal erosion as Cindy's flood waters recede

Tropical Storm Cindy caused some flooding on Grand Isle in lower Jefferson Parish. (Photo: WWL-TV)

GRAND ISLE, La. -- Residents of Grand Isle were breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday as water Tropical Storm Cindy pushed onto the island began to recede.

But they were also hoping the retreating water would not take the soil with it and further erode its coastline.

Mayor David Camardelle showed Eyewitness News areas where rocks barriers were not placed to help prevent erosion. High surf scoured out those parts, and work will need to begin to restore those areas.

