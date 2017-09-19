Grand Isle man pleads guilty to offering money for sex with young girl

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

GRAND ISLE -- A convicted sex offender admitted to attempting to pay $400 to have sex with a 6-to-7 year-old girl in his home on Grand Isle.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Wade Perkins pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape and four counts of possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Judge Ray Steib of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced Perkins to 26-years and four months in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Perkins was already a registered sex offender after having been convicted for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Michigan in 2006, according to the JPDA.

© 2017 WWL-TV