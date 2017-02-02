Grand jury brings upgraded charges for man accused of fatally shooting Joe McKnight

Ronald Gasser (Photo: Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff)

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- Two months after local football star Joe McKnight's death, those who were closest to him are talking about the details about the investigation into his death.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the man who shot and killed him during a road rage incident back in December.

The death of Joe McKnight has been tough for those who loved him like family.

"You look at pictures or you have a memory of him and the things he brought to the table not only as a player but as a person," said Coach J.T. Curtis. "It's hard to imagine that he's dead, to be honest with you."

Curtis was McKnight's high school coach and also took him in for two and a half years after Katrina. He said he's still trying to understand what happened on the afternoon of December 1.

"This is a travesty," he said. "This is an event that never should have taken place."

A step towards justice for Curtis came Thursday when a Grand jury changed Ronald Gasser's manslaughter charge to second-degree murder, a charge that carries a possible life sentence behind bars.

"At least we're dealing with a level of indictment that is serious for a situation like this," said Curtis. "However it comes out, I think we've given these people a fair chance for justice in Joe's murder. So from that perspective, I'm happy."

That satisfaction was echoed by Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand. He praised the decision of the Grand jury, and also gave some possible insight as to why the charge was upgraded.

"Immediately after charging Gasser with Manslaughter, he gave us an additional statement in a custodial environment," Normand said. "From that day forward, we started working with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office in collecting additional evidence as well as information to include interviews, re-interviews, re-evaluation of the crime scene, and a re-enactment of the scene."

Legal experts said the difference in charges comes down to intent.

"You get to a second-degree murder charge by the perpetrator having a specific intent to kill," said WWL-TV Legal Analyst Chick Foret. "In the Grand jury's opinion and in the prosecutors' opinion, Ronald Gasser had a specific intent to kill Joe McKnight when he fired the weapon."

Foret said there are a lot of the questions in the case that'll have to be answered as the case progresses.

"Ronald Gasser fired the fatal shot that killed Joe McKnight, the lawyers for Gasser are going to admit to that," he said. "But what was the interaction prior to firing the weapon? Where was the gun?"

As for Curtis, he's pleased with the Grand Jury's decision but knows the road to justice is just beginning.

"From here it goes to our criminal justice system and whatever happens at this point, will happen," he said.

