Grocery store racing to reopen after Saturday's floods

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Residents across New Orleans started picking up what mother nature left behind after severe flooding Saturday afternoon.

One local grocery store was hit especially hard after flood waters damaged refrigerators and coolers. Now, the manager is racing to reopen.

“When I got here yesterday, filthy,” Dwayne Boudreaux said.

Dwayne Boudreaux’s best friend Sunday, was a mop. He’s the chief operating officer at the Circle Food Store. He said water inside the store rose to almost the second shelf Saturday.

“Different parts of the store were higher, but it was flooded,” Boudreaux said. “It was four feet outside the front door. I know that.”

Boudreaux said he has not seen water rise that high since Hurricane Katrina more than 10 years ago. But, he says the store has been in his family for years, so he knows exactly what to do.

“I’m going to take the meat out, get my meat cutters, cut everything all over again. Get my produce out,” he said.

Even with all that daunting work, his main concern is not for himself or his store.

“Most of my people, they don’t have transportation. This is the only grocery store they go to. They walk here,” Boudreaux said. “I was trying to get open tomorrow, but they won’t let me.”

Boudreaux said it might be a couple of days or weeks before he can open his doors again to customers. But he is still trying to help out the community any way he can.

“I am going to give away most of the stuff that is salvageable, and at least try to help out that way,” he said.

