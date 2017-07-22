Group assaults man during French Quarter robbery, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a robbery in the French Quarter where the victim said he was beaten and robbed by a group of people.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and the corner of St. Louis Street and Chartres Street.

ALSO: Man punched from behind, robbed in the French Quarter

Police said a 20-year-old man was approached by a group of three males and a female, who began to assault him. The group took the man’s cellphone and wallet before running off, officials said.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.



© 2017 WWL-TV