Gunfire-detection device could help pinpoint shooting locations

NEW ORLEANS – We’ve already seen crime cameras go up in the French Quarter, now the city is using high-tech tools elsewhere to help solve violent crimes, such as this weekend’s mass shooting on Tulane Avenue.

Known as a “spot shotter,” the gunfire-detection system helps pinpoint where a gun was fired.

“You'll see this, whether you're talking about national security with the armed forces or with police departments, technology really, really helps,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “Those technologies that are proven, that we think that will be beneficial for us are things that we're going to use.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Police Department already use shot spot technology.

