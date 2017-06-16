Gunman in congressional baseball shooting had list of names in his pocket

James Hodgkinson, has long criminal history in St. Clair County, Illinois. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.

The man who opened fire at a baseball practice among Congress members had a list in his pocket that included Republican members of Congress.

James Hodgkinson, 66, who died in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement during the shootout in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday, had a list in his pocket that included U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Trent Franks of Arizona, The Daily Caller reported. Hodgkinson, a Belleville, Ill., resident who officials said had been living out of his car in Alexandria, Va., opened fire as Congress members and staffers practiced for a charity baseball game slated for Thursday. His social media activity showed a disdain for GOP officials.

A federal enforcement official who is not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY that the members' names were recovered from the the gunman. It is not clear whether the gunman specifically targeted them in the attack.

The discovery suggests that the shooting was a premeditated political attack, The Daily Caller reported.

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana took a bullet to the left hip in the assault. The bullet fractured bone and injured organs, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.

He remained in critical condition on Thursday, CBS News reported.

Scalise was among five people wounded in the attack, including two U.S. Capitol police officers who are being hailed as heroes.

