Gunman threatens residents in Uptown home, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Three young people new to Uptown got a scary surprise when a gunman came into their home Tuesday and asked for someone who doesn't live there.

Police said the armed man walked in through an unlocked door of a home in the 1900 block of Broadway Street around 1 p.m. The intruder reportedly pointed the gun at the people in the home while asking for someone and made several threats.

The victims -- a 21- and 22-year old man and a 20-year-old woman -- said they didn’t know whom the burglar was asking for and had only recently moved in to the home. That’s when police said the man ran away.

Police did not provide a description of the burglar.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

