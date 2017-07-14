Gusman, other local officials to be inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS -- Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand are among eight people set to be inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame at Angola Friday.

“The distinction is often referred to as Louisiana’s greatest recognition for those who work for justice, civil rights and the protection of the public,” read a release making the announcement.

Permanent exhibits focusing on the inductees will be placed inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at Angola.

Gusman, who was first elected sheriff in 2008 and qualified this week to run for re-election, has been stripped of some of his power in recent months by a federal consent decree mandating reforms at the parish jail, or Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Cannizzaro, a former judge in Orleans Parish Criminal Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, was first elected District Attorney in 2008.

Normand has served as Jefferson Parish Sheriff since 2007. He has worked for the sheriff’s office for close to four decades, including as the longtime chief deputy to Sheriff Harry Lee.

Other inductees include:

- Dennis R. Bagneris, Sr.

- Jimmy N. Dimos

- Major General Bennett C. Landreneau

- Marc H. Morial

- Rabbi Arnold S. Task

