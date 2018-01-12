Haitian Americans speak out against Trump's alleged 's**thole countries' remarks

NEW ORLEANS - "I know Donald Trump is a racist, and ignorant, ignorant ignorant," Charles Manel said after the President allegedly insulted his home country and the immigrants who come to America from there.

The alleged comments by President Donald Trump that Haiti, African nations and El Salvador are "S**ithole countries" angers Charles Manel to the core.

"I would like to see Donald Trump apologize for what he said. But, you know, they're not going to say nothing about it," Manel said.

Manel moved to New Orleans 15 years ago and says the alleged comments couldn't come at a more difficult time for his homeland.

"It's not an easy day for anybody from Haiti," Manel said.

Eight years ago, a 7.0 magnitude quake rocked the nation, killing close to 200,000 people, including Manel's aunt. His friend, Lucces Sataille, also immigrated from Haiti and believes Trump's supposed remarks are a terrible misconception of his nation.

"Haitians, you know, we work everywhere. Haitians are doctors in the US, they work in every single industry in America. So I think we contribute to the US Economy," Sataille said.

The remarks bring up the topic of not only immigration, but racism for many in this country.

Flozell Daniels is President of the Foundation for Louisiana. Today, they held a meeting about the launch of their new program called "Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation," a movement to build communities up by tearing down the current narrative about racism.

"The president's comments actually are not a surprise unfortunately, but they represent exactly what the Kellog Foundation and others have been working with communities to turn on its head. And that is belief in a racial hierarchy. And for the leader of the country to say that some countries shouldn't send people, but others should, especially on the racial divide, is kind of a symbol of some of the challenges we see happening form an equity perspective and communities," Daniels Jr. said.

"I'm against racism. We are human beings. I think that we need to re-defy society," Sataille said.

It's that hope for a better society that'll keep Manel and Sataille encouraged, despite the emotions they currently feel for the U.S.'s Commander in Chief.

