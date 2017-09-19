Hammond school announces Wednesday closure due to water main burst

(Image via Google Maps)

HAMMOND – Tangi Academy will be closed on Wednesday, September 20, due to a main water line burst, school officials announced.

According to the school’s leader and CEO George Williams, repairmen have been contacted to repair the issues and the school intends to resume on Thursday, September 21.

Williams wrote a letter to parents explaining that it was not a “preventable predicament.”

