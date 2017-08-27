Harvey: A grim reminder of Hurricane Katrina for many New Orleanians

NEW ORLEANS- Born and raised in New Orleans, Darnell Fisher remembers the high water, the boats, and the rescues. Tropical Storm Harvey, a grim reminder of his life during Hurricane Katrina nearly 12 years ago.

"I actually, one of my coworkers who actually went through Katrina, he said he was having flashbacks, just remembering exactly what happened. You know, he had to have a moment simply because it was emotional for him to know what somebody else is going through such a traumatic experience," Fisher said.

Fisher is constantly checking on his Houston friends, many of them losing their belongings.

"Lost a lot of property. A lot of materialistic things. But so far, no one has lost their lives and we're just thanking God for that," Fisher said.

"The people who evacuated from here and have moved to Houston, naturally, this is going to bring up fears for them again," Dr. Joy Osofsky said.

Osofsky, Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at the LSU Health Sciences Center, says those fears are hard to re-live.

"Certainly the pictures on television can make people feel very frightened again and also can make them feel anxious. You can have difficulty sleeping. You can have nightmares and that response is quite normal," Dr. Osofsky said.

Dr. Osofsky says if you're experiencing flashbacks and anxiety, take a break from the images. Also, if you know anyone living in Houston, check up on them regularly.

"Being able to reach out to people that we know in Houston. If there's a way to reach them, is also something that we can do to help," Dr. Osofsky said.

Reaching out and visiting his friends in Houston is exactly what Fisher says he plans on doing. Knowing the pain and frustration, it's the least he can do for a state who helped him during his time of need.

"They showed love to us. I felt the love, we're sending the same love back. We just got to put our faith in each other," Fisher said.

Dr.Osofsky says if you are still having trouble dealing with trauma and live in New Orleans, please call the LSU Health Science Center's hotline number at 504-228-6196. Dr. Osofsky says to mention her name and they will be able to provide services to residents in need.

© 2017 WWL-TV