Harvey Canal remains closed as work to remove barge continues

HARVEY, La. – The Harvey Canal remained closed to vessel traffic Thursday as crews worked to remove a barge with a crane that hit several power lines Wednesday night.

The crane knocked out power to as many as 10,450 customer on the West Bank after the collision. Most of the outages were along Barataria and Lapalco boulevards.

The owner of the barge went to the scene to help Entergy with the removal of the barge. The cause remains under investigation.

