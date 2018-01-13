Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile

Hawaii officials say this message warning residents of a ballistic missile threat was a false alarm. (Photo: Submitted)

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.



The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."



Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it's a false alarm.



He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.



The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

© 2018 WWL-TV