Haydel's Bakery braids nearly 60 years of tradition into their King Cakes

NEW ORLEANS – Haydel’s Bakery has been turning out the classic Carnival cakes since 1959. Their secret? Stick with tradition.

“We still braid all of our king cakes,” David Haydel said. “It gets the cinnamon and sugar all throughout the dough and gives you that good flavor.”

On King’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 6 this year), there’s always a line. If you want to guarantee a cake on “Day 1,” Haydel recommends showing up early, or just calling in and order.



