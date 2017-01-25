'He was an institution': memorial for beloved Tulane campus cat grows

Photo courtesy Richard Campanella.

NEW ORLEANS -- After the unexpected death of a campus staple, a memorial grows in the middle of Tulane’s Uptown campus.

Mickey, better known to students and faculty as "Cow Cat," died Jan. 14.

Richard Campanella, professor of geography in the School of Architecture, found the cat that morning. His office sits at the corner of the building Mickey called home.

He described the cat as an "institution" at the Uptown campus.

“Since then there's been a lot of discussion if it was killed and what might’ve killed it,” Campanella said.

After Campanella posted the cat hadn’t made it through the night, people began to ask him what happened.

“While it is possible the cat died of other causes, including natural, the scene suggested a violent struggle with a raccoon or opossum,” Campanella wrote on Twitter. He added it may have been a coyote since they are in the metro area.

Since then, the campus has mourned its beloved feline resident, who came to Tulane about six years ago. Mickey was part of the Campus Cat program, which consists of about 50 cats. However, Mickey was special.

“He was an anomaly in the fact that he was outside and you could pet him,” said Barbera Ryan, the chief trapper of the Campus Cat program. “Staff, faculty and other people are sending me their condolences. Everybody is sad. You look over there and you don’t see him lying around, and it happened so suddenly.”

Mickey’s death happened the weekend before students started the spring semester. Now, Mickey’s house-turned-memorial features candles, notes, a plaque and plaster-like statue of a cat.





“For someone who transferred in my junior year, Mickey was one of my first friends,” student Allison Head told The Hullabaloo, the campus newspaper. She created an Instagram account for Mickey to share photos of him on campus. “He made every day on campus better, and I made this Instagram to share his antics with the world.”

Campanella said since the incident, he hasn’t seen the other cats around either.

“It’s odd that I haven’t seen any for ten days now,” he said.

