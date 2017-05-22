'He was shocked': woman recalls moments after workers find body in trash can

NEW ORLEANS -- Keeping her name and identity hidden, a woman spoke with Eyewitness News, describing the moment she says three sanitation workers made a grisly discovery in Treme.

"The one that pulled the garbage can, he was shocked. He was messed up," The woman said.

The woman says she was sitting on a porch on St. Ann street, just a few houses down, when she heard the men scream.

"I said, 'Oh, what's wrong with them,' and that girl said, 'they found a man in the garbage can dead,' she recalled. " And they still, all three of them were panicking, and I couldn't believe it."

NOPD said the victim is a man, however, his age is unknown. Police also said the man suffered from multiple stab wounds. EMS responded and found the man dead on the scene. They're investigating his death as a homicide.

"Ain't nothing in the world worth nobody's life," the woman said.

WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher said there have been 78 murders in the city this year. That's 30 more than this time last year.

