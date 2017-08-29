Heavy rain bands a chance for Jefferson Parish to test new pumps

(Photo: WWL-TV)

JEFFERSON PARISH - The rain bands from Harvey are giving Jefferson Parish a chance to test the new pumps in Harahan.

It's the first time water is being pumped into the river rather than the lake.

Jefferson Parish officials said that is because this storm has been so unpredictable. They have full staff and crews in field getting all the infrastructure in ready mode, and all pumps are manned.

They are especially keeping an eye out in Harahan and River Ridge.

For the 18 years Kerry Ermon has lived in River Ridge, she's needed sandbags as part of her décor.



"The rain water comes up to my porch. It goes in my garage. It goes in my kitchen through the back. It goes in my master bedroom," said Ermon.



Neighbors just dug a trench to divert water and there was some street flooding Monday, even though it was the first day all three pumps at the new pump to the river station were running during rain. She is concerned that it will help drain Harahan more than her area in River Ridge on the river side of Jefferson Highway.



"I'm getting water in my house, too much with a good cry I'm getting water in my house," said Ermon.



Jefferson Parish Council Chairman Chris Roberts said all of the east bank will be helped.



"It's allowing Harahan and River Ridge not to be at the back of the line. Now they have their own pumping capacity and were able to pump directly into the river," explained Roberts.



In the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center, a state-of-the-art, real-time system, shows public works officials what all of the canals and pumps are doing, from water levels to detailed operations. They say water was in the streets Monday because there was two inches of rainfall in 45 minutes and the new station did help.



"Yesterday was a huge test. We got to run three pumps and there was an immediate result that was noticed throughout the River Ridge, Harahan area," said Jefferson Parish CEO Keith Conley.

They say give them time to run and study the new pumps to see what areas could need upgrades, like larger underground pipes.



"So we will have spotters and observers out in the field seeing what the results are from turning the pumps on," said Conley.

