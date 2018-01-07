Heavy showers, possible flooding Monday morning

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire metro area and all of southeast Louisiana starting late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Franklin showed a line of storms forming overnight and getting into the metro area around 6 a.m. Monday and lasting at least through drive time.









The National Weather Service says that the heavy rain could bring 1-2 inches of precipitation per hour, with collections of 2-4 inches - in some places, even higher.

Fans going to the Saints game should be fine based on the current timing, though some rain could be occurring as people leave the game.

