Heavy showers, possible flooding Monday morning

Meteorologist Chris Franklin talks about the possibility of heavy rain and flooding in the metro area overnight.

WWLTV 6:47 AM. CST January 07, 2018

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire metro area and all of southeast Louisiana starting late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Franklin showed a line of storms forming overnight and getting into the metro area around 6 a.m. Monday and lasting at least through drive time.



The National Weather Service says that the heavy rain could bring 1-2 inches of precipitation per hour, with collections of 2-4 inches - in some places, even higher.

Fans going to the Saints game should be fine based on the current timing, though some rain could be occurring as people leave the game.

