Heavy street flooding as storm stalls over New Orleans

Forrest Collins kayaks down Banks Street at S Salcedo Street where a man became stranded in his car after driving through the flooded street in New Orleans, La. Saturday, July 22, 2017. (Photo: Max Becherer / The Advocate, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Several streets across the metro area flooded as heavy rains stalled over New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

High waters closed streets, including Orleans Avenue, forcing residents in the area to park vehicles on the neutral ground.

According to the Sewage and Water Board, the metro area experienced 4.22 inches of water in a single hour.

“Pumps can handle one inch of water in the first hour, and a half an inch of water every hour after that,” Lisa Martin with S&WB said.





Martin reports there was high water at four underpasses including Canal Street, St. Bernard Avenue, Marconi and Broad streets.

Canal Blvd. underpass near the train tracks. (Video via Jennifer Vicknair) pic.twitter.com/yDwwIkpOkc — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) July 22, 2017

“Once power was restored, pumps were able to come back and are now all working,” Martin tells Eyewitness News.

