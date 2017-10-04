High tides, winds causing coastal flooding in Southeast Louisiana

LAPLACE – As residents wait for a more accurate path for Tropical Depression 16, other parts of Southeast Louisiana have been experiencing flooding from high tides and winds.

Many residents are expressing their frustration.

“This is not what we should have to go through,” LaPlace resident Casey Spencer said.

Spencer said she has lived on Peavine Street for 35 years and he has seen his street flood several times even where there isn’t a storm.

“We get this without even a storm with just the wind blowing,” Spencer said.

High water signs and barricades block off traffic to flooded street and vehicles left on dry ground.

“We were closed seven weeks last year and this is the fourth time this year. It's devastating to the business,” Crystal Durant, Frenier Landing restaurant owner said.

With the tropical system brewing near the Gulf coast, residents like Spencer are even more concerned.

“It's going to be much worse if the tropical system moves through. The water will be over highway 51,” Spencer said.

“I'm so ready to get out of St. John Parish you can't imagine they do absolutely nothing for this situation,” he said.

