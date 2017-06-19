Homeland Security and residents preparing for Tropical System

NEW ORLEANS -- Ashley Greco is using this day of sunshine to fire up her grill.

"Might as well, while the sun's still out. While it's semi dry here," Greco said.

Greco knows how bad her street can get with just a little bit of rain.

"Some of these streets, like definitely hold some water," Greco said. "It takes a good 45 minutes for it to drain out. I mean, even if it's a storm for 15 to 20 minutes."

For that reason, Greco's keeping track of the tropical system brewing in the gulf.

"Definitely been keeping an eye on it. Just kind of watching the updates come in," Greco said.

Inside her home, Greco's already started her stock of bottled water, in case going outside the next few days becomes a hassle.

The New Orleans Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardness discussed the storm Monday afternoon, asking people to stay weather alert and clear their catch basins and drains if they're clogged.

"Make sure that the gutters are clean. Make sure that you know, all of those places that hold standing water. That they're able to drain effectively," Aaron Miller, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardeness said.

Even though the storm system is not predicted to form into a hurricane, the department is reminding everyone that this is the beginning of the hurricane season and to make sure to begin thinking about emergency preparedness plans.

"Use this as a chance to finalize your checks in preparation for hurricane season. Make sure that you have your emergency go kit. Make sure that you have your food, water, medications, important paper work. Pets that you have. Put aside those pet supplies," Miller said.

It's preparation Greco would rather do, just to be on the safe side.

" I would just like to be comfortable and at least feel safe, you know, before anything does get bad. That's much better than sitting around and trying to get out of here at the last minute," Greco said.

Homeland Security leaders also say they are closely watching the storm and checking in regularly with the National Weather Service and State partners.



